

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties say an 18-year-old man has been charged in a stabbing at Nanaimo's tent city that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the encampment, dubbed "DisconTent City," at 1 Port Place at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Within minutes they found a 27-year-old man who suffered a life-threatening stab wound. The victim was rushed to hospital, and police quickly identified a suspect a short distance away.

The 18 year old was taken into custody without incident, Nanaimo RCMP said.

He's been charged with one count of aggravated assault and was expected to make a court appearance Thursday.

The victim remains in hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call them at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2018-23881, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The City of Nanaimo has filed for an injunction to shut down the homeless camp and relocate the approximately 100 people living there, alleging the camp is causing harm to people in the surrounding community.

Lawyers representing the campers say there is a lack of suitable housing in the city and there's nowhere else for them to go.

The injunction request will be heard in court the week of July 16 in a two-day hearing.