The love affair between the City of Victoria and one of the biggest underdog teams in the 2019 World Junior tournament is still going strong.

Team Kazakhstan has sent a video of thanks to hockey fans in B.C.'s capital for emphatically embracing them during the tournament.

The team was taking part in its first international hockey tournament in a decade.

Even though Kazakhstan didn't win a single game in the tournament, fans at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre kept cheering and serenading players with their goal song, Sweet Caroline.

After a 4-1 loss to Sweden on New Year's Eve, Kazakhstan goalie Denis Karatayev made a heart shape with his hands and told the crowd through an interpreter: "We thank you Victoria."

It turns out that the team was so moved the applause that it put together a video on YouTube to show their appreciation.

Team Kazakhstan was also popular with the crowd at Vancouver's Rogers Arena when it beat Denmark twice in back-to-back relegation games.