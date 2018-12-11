

CTV Vancouver Island





A four-day event to finalize Team Canada's 22-player roster kicked off at Colwood's Q Centre Tuesday.

The Team Sport Chek Selection Camp will feature a three-game series pitting Team Canada against an all-star team of university players.

Once the roster is finalized after the camp, Canada will prepare for round-robin and knockout stage games as it seeks its 18th gold medal and first on home ice since 2015.

Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will also host two pre-tournament games against Switzerland and Slovakia on Dec. 19 and 21, respectively.

Other pre-tournament games will be played between the Czech Republic and Slovakia in Nanaimo on Dec. 19, while Kazakhstan will play Port Alberni's hometown Bulldogs in the only matchup between a national team and local club.

Switzerland is holding its pre-tournament camp from Dec. 12-22 in the Comox Valley Sports Centre as it prepares for the World Juniors.

The IIHF World Junior Championship will be held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Victoria and Vancouver. Tickets are available via Hockey Canada's website.