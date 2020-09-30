VICTORIA -- The City of Langford is rolling out a city-wide campaign to promote local restaurants amid the economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Taste of Langford" initiative launches Thursday with a mission to promote eating locally and supporting Langford businesses.

Participating eateries will be introducing a new dish or discount exclusively available for the duration of the campaign, until Dec. 21.

The city announced the campaign Wednesday, with Mayor Stew Young asking residents to help local businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I encourage everyone to support our local Langford businesses and restaurants in any way you can,” said Young in a statement. “Langford’s thriving business community has grown significantly over the years, with many unique and vibrant eateries now calling our city home."

The city says the new campaign is an extension of the "I am Langford" initiative it announced in July. That campaign saw local businesses partner with the city to display a logo in their windows to let customers know they are working with the municipality to ensure public safety measures are being met inside the business

House of Boateng restaurant owner Castro Boateng said he's "excited to see what Taste of Langford promotions other businesses come up with" during the campaign.

A list of participating businesses is available on the Taste of Langford website, including details on featured promotions.