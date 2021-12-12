Targeted shooting sends 1 to hospital in Nanaimo, RCMP say

Police in Nanaimo say they are investigating after a targeted shooting sent one person to hospital in the city Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. near View Street in the south of the city, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

When officers arrived, they found a man with "apparent gunshot wounds," police said. Paramedics took him to hospital for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area "at a high rate of speed" shortly after the shooting, according to police. A short time later, firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in the 700 block of Nicol Street, police said. The area appears to be only a few blocks away from the shooting site.

"Investigators believe the vehicle fire is associated (with) the incident and that this was a targeted shooting," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien, in the release.

"Given the evidence gathered to date, police do not believe there is any further risk to the public."

Vehicle fires are routinely associated with targeted, gang-related shootings in the Lower Mainland. Police have not said whether Saturday's incident in Nanaimo has any connection to gang conflict or the Lower Mainland.

Despite the efforts of numerous officers, police dogs, emergency response teams and forensics specialists, the person or people responsible for Saturday's shooting have not been located, police said.

They're asking anyone who has information about the incident, including relevant dash cam or surveillance video, to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and cite file number 2021-45780.