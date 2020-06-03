VICTORIA -- The Capital Regional District of Vancouver Island says residents should not be alarmed by a foul taste or odour in their tap water this week.

Unusually high algae levels at the Sooke Lake Reservoir are to blame for the issue, according to the district's water services branch.

The district says a golden-brown algae called Uroglena have been observed in the reservoir and are now entering the residential water system, giving tap water a fishy or metallic taste and smell.

Island Health says the presence of the algae is not a health concern. The CRD predicts the taste and odour could linger in the region's water supply for a few more days

"Staff are monitoring the quality and safety of the water closely and will keep the public informed of any potential health concerns or changes in water quality," the CRD said in a statement Tuesday.