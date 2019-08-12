

CTV Vancouver Island





A man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a stranger's apartment near downtown Victoria was arrested over the weekend.

Police were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 1100-block of Yates just after 10 p.m. Saturday for reports of an unknown man in a suite.

The man, who the owner of the suite did not know, was allegedly causing "extensive damage" to the apartment, according to police.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called in along with crisis negotiators.

"The man refused to exit the suite and negotiations were undertaken to resolve the incident peaceably," police said in a news release.

Officers used a portable P.A. system to communicate the man in the densely populated neighbourhood.

They eventually obtained a warrant and took the man into custody several hours later. Neither the man nor officers suffered injuries.

Police say the man faces charges including mischief and the incident remains under investigation.