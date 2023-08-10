Tacofino set to open new location in Langford

The new Tacofino restaurant joins a host of established locations in Vancouver, Victoria and the original taco truck on Vancouver Island's west coast. (CTV News) The new Tacofino restaurant joins a host of established locations in Vancouver, Victoria and the original taco truck on Vancouver Island's west coast. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario