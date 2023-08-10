Tacofino set to open new location in Langford

Tacofino, the popular chain of Mexican restaurants that has expanded well beyond its roots in a Tofino taco truck, is preparing to open a new location in Langford.

The company confirms it will open its latest restaurant this fall in the Westshore Town Centre at the corner of Kelly Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The new restaurant joins a host of established locations in Vancouver, Victoria and the original taco truck on Vancouver Island's west coast.

A new location is also preparing to open in Squamish.

The Westshore Town Centre says Tacofino will be a welcome addition to the area's growing list of eateries in the rapidly expanding community.

A firm date for the Langford opening has yet to be announced.