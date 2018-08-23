

CTV Vancouver Island





A type of blue-green algae that produces toxins that are harmful to people and dogs has been detected at a popular South Island swimming hole.

The Capital Regional District issued an alert Thursday warning of the positive samples at Prior Lake, which is found at the north end of Thetis Lake Regional park.

Blue-green algae produces cyanotoxins, which can cause symptoms from headaches to abdominal pains in humans and lead to lethal liver damage in dogs.

While the algae is usually visible as a blue-green surface scum on the water, CRD officials warn that it's not always easy to see and toxins can still be present even in clear water.

Visitors to the park are urged to avoid swimming at Prior Lake and to keep any pets on a leash to stop them from drinking the toxic water or swimming in the lake until the advisory is lifted.

The CRD says there are no signs of blue-green algae in the upper or lower parts of Thetis Lake.