One person is dead after she was struck and killed by an SUV in Port Alberni.

The collision happened at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday on 3rd Avenue near Bute Street.

Mounties say they woman was not in a marked crosswalk and visibility was obscured by darkness and rain.

The SUV was travelling northbound on 3rd Avenue when it hit the pedestrian.

Witnesses and bystanders in the area provided emergency first aid until first responders arrived. However, the pedestrian died of her injuries at the scene.

Port Alberni RCMP say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. The driver was not impaired and was not injured in the collision.

The road was closed for several hours Wednesday while crash analysts and the coroner attended.

The crash is the third incident of a pedestrian being struck in Port Alberni in less than two weeks.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this collision and has not spoken to police is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.