VANCOUVER -- Police were called to Vancouver Island's largest mall Saturday night for reports of a suspicious package.

The offending package was located around 2:30 p.m. in the bus loop at Nanaimo's Woodgrove Centre.

Shoppers inside the mall were uninterrupted, but transit routes were affected for several hours as the bus loop was cordoned off.

Nanaimo RCMP and mall security waited for an explosive disposal unit, which arrived around 6 p.m.

The team disposed of the package, and police said there was no risk to the public.

The bus loop reopened around 8:30 p.m.