Police evacuated the Victoria Courthouse after staff received a bomb threat and a suspicious package was found outside the building.

Officers were called to the courthouse at 9:40 a.m. Monday after criminal registry staff received a call claiming a bomb was in the building.

While conducting an exterior sweep, police found what they described as a "suspicious package" that was discovered near a tree.

A bomb-sniffing dog was called to the scene as police investigated the package, and Blanshard Street was shut down from Courtney to Humboldt streets.

Several police cruisers were on scene and police were seen stationed outside of the building.

The building was given the all-clear after noon, and employees could be seen re-entering the courthouse.

Police say instead of being stuck out in the cold, staff were able to wait at Christ Church Cathedral across the street while the sweep was completed.