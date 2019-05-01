

CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo Mounties are investigating two suspicious fires that appear to have been intentionally set early Monday morning.

The first fire was reported in the lower level of the Bastion Street parkade in downtown Nanaimo at around 12:05 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find two piles of garbage piled against a wall on fire and quickly extinguished the blaze. The parkade did not sustain any permanent damage.

The next fire broke out minutes later at Gold Automotive at Wallace and Fitzwilliam streets.

Police discovered a brush fire inside a locked compound outside of the building that had quickly spread to auto parts stored nearby.

That fire was extinguished without any damage to the building.

Investigators say two men were seen lighting a fire in the parkade before running away, but a description was not obtained.

"Given the close proximity of the two fires and the time that they were reported, investigators believe they are connected," said Const. Gary O'Brien.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.