Suspicious fire shuts down Tim Hortons location in Nanaimo, B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating an overnight fire that damaged a Tim Hortons location early Tuesday morning.

Mounties say they were called to the fire at the Tim Hortons in the 2300-block of Northfield Road around 12:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found flames at the front of the building. A video of the fire also shows smoke and flames reaching the roof of the business.

Firefighters arrived shortly after police and were able to put out the flames before any major damage could occur.

Mounties say the fire is suspicious and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.