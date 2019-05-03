

CTV Vancouver Island





Oak Bay police are investigating the latest suspicious overnight fire, this time near Oak Bay High School.

The Oak Bay Fire Department says the fire was lit at around 3 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the 2100-block of Cadboro Bay Road.

Firefighters say it was started on the outer portion of the apartment and made its way inside before it was extinguished.

There are no reported injuries and damage was minor but the fire is being treated as suspicious.

This is the third incident in a chain of suspicious fires in the area since Monday.

On Monday morning, fire crews attended four suspicious dumpster fires in Saanich and Victoria, all set in the early morning hours.

Then on Wednesday, a 24-year-old man was arrested for suspected arson after a fire in the 200-block of Sims Avenue caused extensive damage to a home.