Suspicious fire knocks out cell service in Mid-Island community, Nanaimo Airport: RCMP

Cellphone coverage in a roughly 30-to-40-kilometre area of Vancouver Island has been impacted by a suspicious fire at a cell tower in Ladysmith, according to RCMP.

Ladysmith RCMP say they were called to the cell tower on McGillivary Road near Spruston Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were called to the cell tower by a Telus Mobility worker, who was in the area investigating a service disruption that began around midnight Wednesday.

"When frontline officers attended, there was enough evidence gathered to suggest that this was a deliberate act to damage the infrastructure," Mounties said in a release Thursday.

Police say the fire has caused service disruptions for cell users in the area.

Cell connection is being interrupted in a roughly 30-to-40-kilometre radius around the tower, an area that includes in the community of Cassidy, the Nanaimo Airport, and Cedar and Yellow Point roads south of Nanaimo.

Police say that some cell service may still be available in the affected area due to overlapping coverage. However, residents are being warned that calls in this region may not be connected due to the damaged equipment, including calls made to 911.

Both Telus and Rogers share use of the damaged cell tower. Police say that Rogers is assessing the damage and is working to restore services "as soon as possible."

"The RCMP Forensic Identification Service (FIS) attended and processed the scene," said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP, in a statement Thursday.

"The RCMP is also working collaboratively with the Office of the Fire Commissioner."

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.