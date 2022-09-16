Suspects arrested after man shot at Victoria temporary housing facility

Major crime investigators in Victoria are looking for witnesses after a man was shot on Friday morning.

Police say two suspects were taken into custody after patrol officers were called to a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Douglas Street at 5:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police say the victim sustained a potentially life-altering gunshot wound to his leg or foot and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Nearby residential units were evacuated and officers began to search for suspects.

"Patrol officers identified two suspects a short distance away," police said in a statement Friday afternoon.

"Given the risk of armed persons who had already shot someone in a well-populated location, patrol officers flooded the area and arrested the suspects at gunpoint."

The suspects were transported to police cells and the incident remains under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.