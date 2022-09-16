Suspects arrested after man shot at Victoria temporary housing facility

A Victoria police vehicle is pictured outside the department's headquarters in downtown Victoria: (CTV News) A Victoria police vehicle is pictured outside the department's headquarters in downtown Victoria: (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario