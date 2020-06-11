VICTORIA -- A 37-year-old Victoria resident was arrested for drug trafficking and impaired driving after they were spotted swerving in and out of traffic in the Colwood area last week.

According to the West Shore RCMP, police received reports of a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic on Sooke Road.

Officers rushed to the scene and located the vehicle near at the intersection of Sooke Road and Metchosin Road, where it had come to a stop.

Mounties approached the vehicle and found that the driver was unconscious behind the wheel. Officers then woke the driver up and found that they were displaying signs of drug intoxication.

Police searched the driver and allegedly found individually packaged bags of LSD and cocaine. Mounties later searched the vehicle after receiving a search warrant and allegedly discovered more than 350 grams of methamphetamine.

“Police want to thank the multiple callers who notified police of the dangerous driving behaviour they witnessed,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

“These callers no doubt prevented a serious collision by calling police right away and without knowing it helped us catch a drug trafficker in the process,” she said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.