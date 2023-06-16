Suspected impaired driver hits curb, loses wheel before van catches fire in Saanich

A Saanich driver is under investigation for driving while impaired by drugs after his vehicle hit a curb, lost a front wheel and then caught fire.

Witnesses told police that around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday a minivan was swerving all over the road and hit a curb on Cook Street near Quadra Street.

The driver continued on to Douglas Street at Saanich Road, where he eventually stopped after his vehicle lost a front wheel and caught fire, according to police.

The driver was taken to hospital and later transported to the Saanich Police Department for a drug test.

A statement from Saanich police says the man is facing criminal charges for refusing to comply with a demand. He was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and is set to appear in court in August.

"Over the past week we have investigated several impaired drivers, the circumstances of which were all preventable," Saanich police spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades said.

"While no persons were seriously injured in any of these recent incidents, impaired driving still remains the single most important factor contributing to serious road crashes and one of our top traffic enforcement priorities," he said.

"We would like to thank everyone that continues to call 911 to report possible impaired drivers, as your effort helps us work collectively towards safer roads in B.C."