Suspected impaired driver crashes after fleeing police stop in Saanich

A 30-year-old man is facing potential charges of impaired driving and flight from police after he crashed his pickup truck in Saanich on Saturday.

Officers stopped the truck in the 900-block of Nicholson Street around 10 p.m. to check the sobriety of the driver, the Saanich police said in a release Tuesday.

Police say the woman driving the truck failed a breath test for alcohol impairment while her passenger identified himself as the registered owner of the vehicle.

When the officer told the pair the truck would be impounded for 30 days and the woman would be prohibited from driving for 90 days, the owner became upset, police said.

The man got into the driver's seat and sped off in the truck towards Quadra Street, according to police.

One officer remained at the scene while another pursued the truck. When the pursuing officer turned onto Quadra Street, he saw the truck had already crashed into a tree and a fence, police said.

The truck owner ran from the scene of the crash and was found in a neighbouring backyard.

The man was arrested and transported to the Saanich Police Department, where a breath test determined his blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit, police said.

Investigators are recommending charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from police, according to the department.