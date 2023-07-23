Suspected impaired boater crashes into marina breakwater off Vancouver Island

Mounties in Port McNeill are investigating after a boater crashed into the primary marina breakwater in Sointula, on Malcolm Island.

The small vessel with one occupant was allegedly travelling at high speeds before it collided with the rocky breakwater on the afternoon of July 14, police said.

The boat sank, and its operator was rescued from the rocks by the Canadian Coast Guard, according to RCMP.

He was medically cleared before being turned over to the Port McNeill RCMP.

Police said investigators obtained evidence the boater was impaired by alcohol, and will submit information to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

RCMP said its underwater recovery team will be salvaging the vessel as part of the investigation.

“This is the busy season for marine traffic in the North Island region,” Cpl. Spencer Mylymok said in a Thursday news release.

“The Port McNeill RCMP wish to remind people that under the Criminal Code of Canada, operating a boat while impaired carries the same penalties as operating a motor vehicle.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Port McNeill RCMP at 250-956-4441.