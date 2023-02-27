Suspect taken into custody after reported assault draws heavy police presence in Langford

One man was taken into custody Saturday after a reported assault drew a massive police response in Langford, B.C.

The West Shore RCMP were called to a home near the 700-block of Walfred Road around 7:30 a.m.

Mounties say the suspected perpetrator of the assault fled the home on foot before police arrived.

Officers believed the man had a firearm and was in a forested area between Walfred Road and Latoria Road, according to a statement from the West Shore RCMP.

Police set up a containment zone around the area, blocking roads and advising the public to stay away while they searched for the suspect.

Police dogs and the emergency response team were dispatched to the area, and an RCMP helicopter circled overheard in an effort to find the man.

The suspect was found and arrested by 1 p.m., and police lifted their blockades on the local roadways.

"We thank the public for their patience and for avoiding the area while we worked," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a release. "The investigation is ongoing and there will be no further comments at this time."