VANCOUVER -- Police on northern Vancouver Island are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a loaded gun at another man in a remote village on the west coast on Saturday.

Port McNeil RCMP said in a news release that officers were called to a home in Oclucje just after 2 p.m. for a report that a 42-year-old man had entered the residence and pointed a loaded firearm at the occupant.

"Given the nature of the call, the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and a crisis negotiator were called to assist," police said in the release.

Officers' efforts to find the suspect led them to the nearby community of Zeballos. They set up road checks and conducted extensive searches, but they were unable to find the man, police said.

“We are continuing our efforts to locate the man,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, in the release.

“He has not been charged and therefore cannot be identified, however we want to reassure the community that the incident appears to be isolated and targeted.”