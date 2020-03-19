VICTORIA -- Victoria police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating one man who is wanted in connection to a “violent home invasion” in February.

The home invasion took place in the 1000-block of Caledonia Avenue on Valentine’s day, Feb. 14.

Earlier this month, VicPD said that it was searching for three men in connection to the home invasion. Two of the men, Tighson Laughren, 32, and Robert Hawkins, 41, have been arrested by police.

The one remaining suspect, Brandon Doran, 36, is still at large.

Police say that he is considered “armed and dangerous” and that anyone who spots him should contact 911 immediately.

Doran is described as a black man with a slim build who stands approximately 5’ 6” and weighs roughly 140 pounds. He has a shaved head and has multiple tattoos on his face and neck.

While the 36-year-old is not in custody, police believe that the home invasion was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information on Doran’s whereabouts is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.