Suspect in Victoria machete attack drove victim to hospital, police say

One person has been arrested and another is in hospital following a machete attack in Victoria Thursday morning.

Victoria police say they were called to the Royal Jubilee Hospital around 6 a.m. for reports of a seriously injured man who was suffering from "potentially life-altering injuries" to his arm.

Officers later located what was believed to be the crime scene at Beacon Hill Park, near the children's farm.

Once there, Investigators determined that a person known to the victim had struck him with a machete, before driving him to hospital from Beacon Hill Park.

Later that day, the suspect returned to the hospital to visit the victim, police say. There, they were arrested and taken to VicPD cells.

Police say service dogs, the VicPD Major Crime Unit, and forensic investigators are reviewing the incident. Officers remain at the scene at Beacon Hill Park Thursday afternoon, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1.