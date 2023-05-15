Suspect at large after stabbing in Langford

Mounties say no arrests have been made after a 35-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation in Langford over the weekend.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Station Avenue and Jacklin Road.

The West Shore RCMP responded and confirmed the victim had been stabbed.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said Monday.

"The investigation is ongoing and police believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not at risk," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson. Cpl. Nancy Saggar.