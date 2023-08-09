Suspect at large after security guard stabbed in Langford

The West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford, B.C. (File photo) The West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford, B.C. (File photo)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario