Suspect arrested in assault that caused 'significant injuries,' VicPD says

Victoria police say they have arrested a suspect in a serious assault that occurred downtown last week.

The assault happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the suspect was arrested Wednesday, but police did not announce the arrest until Friday.

The Victoria Police Department did not identify the male suspect in a news release, saying only that he had been held in custody pending a court appearance.

The assault happened in the 800-block of Yates Street sometime before 2 a.m. on Feb. 14. When officers arrived at the scene at that time, they found the victim suffering from "significant injuries."

Police said they do not believe the assault was random, and added that the suspect was arrested for "aggravated assault and mischief."