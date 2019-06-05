You can smell Anne's yard before you see it. "I'm spraying vinegar on my weeds," she laughs. The 84 year old is trying to keep her garden chemical-free. "I eat 90 per cent from my garden," she explains. "I'm vegetarian."

Anne says she's been concerned about animal welfare since she was a young girl, and shows me a black-and-white photograph of her cradling a cat. "Cats, cats, cats!" she laughs. "All the time!"

Anne's dreams of becoming a veterinarian were crushed by the Second World War. "There were no schools," she recalls of returning home. "I couldn't go to high school. There was nothing."

Anne ended up working a series of eclectic jobs, from farmer to office administrator to movie costumer, until a doctor diagnosed her with breast cancer and said there was no chance of survival.

"And I said, 'No,'" she recalls thinking to herself that she refused to die. "And then I changed my life 100 per cent."

Anne says she changed everything about how she lived from what she ate to what she did.

"I was so sick I couldn't work," she says. "But I could paint."

Although the then 40-something had never really painted before, she decided to teach herself how. "Painting became a therapy," she says. "Without cancer I wouldn't have become an artist."

Eventually her health improved and she got professional art jobs. But she found the work was unsatisfying. "And then one day I said, 'I'm fed up.' I want to try a cat." So she started painting the cat curled up in the basket beside her easel. "And that was it!"

Not only did she paint cats, Anne learned to reverse-paint cats on glass. It’s a rare technique that you can't do justice to on TV, but in person the images seem to glow.

The whimsical work earned Anne international acclaim. "I was known as the Munich Cat Painter!"

She points to one picture featuring a cat in a field with farm animals, and says she was once criticized for depicting cows that sat like cats. "That was quite a laugh," she smiles.

Now Anne is preparing to sell her entire remaining collection, including more than 70 originals that would have once sold for thousands of dollars. She's even selling the paintings she did in the hospital that changed her life, and the one featuring her first childhood cat that inspired it all.

She says she is selling them for 50 per cent less than gallery prices and donating all the proceeds to the SPCA Wild Arc Animal Rehabilitation Centre.

"Still my heart goes out to the animal kingdom," she say. "It always will."

Which is why she says there's no sadness about letting go of her life's work, only gratitude that she's living to do it.

"We should look after each other, that's what we're here for," she smiles. "We can't just take, take, take. We have to give, give, give!"

Anne Freidank's art sale runs June 13-17 at her home studio on 1870 Doney Road in Saanichton. The hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can call (250) 652-0401 for more information.