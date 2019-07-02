

Police have released a surveillance photo of a man accused of robbing a Saanich gas station at gunpoint over the weekend.

The robbery happened in a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Quadra Street and Cloverdale Avenue Saturday just after 10 a.m.

Police said the man walked into the store, pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money. He ran off with the cash toward Cloverdale Avenue.

The 21-year-old clerk was not injured during the robbery.

The man is described as possibly being Asian with a receding hair line or bald head, and was wearing a grey-and-white hoodie, black jeans, grey gloves, sunglasses and sported a medical mask on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.