VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials say that current surgery operating hours are near the same level that they were in the health-care system before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Michael Marchbank, former president and CEO of the Fraser Health Authority, revealed Tuesday the latest information on surgeries, which was recorded between May 18 to June 25.

During this time period, surgery operating hours reached roughly 97 per pent of 2019 levels.

Meanwhile, approximately 52 per cent of non-urgent surgeries that were postponed since March due to COVID-19 have now been completed.

Health officials say that B.C.’s surgery restart has exceeded expectations. In May, the B.C. government predicted that it would take 17 to 24 months to work through the surgery backlog that was created by COVID-19.

Now, health officials estimate that it will take roughly 15 months to complete all of the postponed surgeries.

However, a lengthy backlog of postponed surgeries still remain, say health officials.

Health officials say that by mid-May, approximately 32,400 surgeries were lost due to COVID-19.

Marchbank says that an additional 24,400 people who would have normally added themselves to a surgery waitlist have not done so.

Meanwhile, health officials say they are still concenred of a possible second wave of COVID-19, which could impact the number of surgeries that take place.

Marchbank estimates that if a second wave of COVID-19 appears and reduces surgery efficiency by 10 per cent, the amount of time it would take to work through the non-urgent surgery backlog would increase by three months.

Health officials say that challenges to the surgery restart timeline could also arise if the health-care system’s current level of efficiency decreases.

Dix says that current efficiency levels were reached by hiring additional health-care staff, increasing operating hours and expanding surgeries to weekends, and by funding private centres.

Marchbank noted that if B.C. stopped scheduling surgeries for Sundays and did not find any other ways to increase efficiency, the province would never catch up on the surgeries that were postponed.

Surgery restart strategies

As B.C. has ramped up the number of surgeries taking place, health officials say they have been focusing on certain patients first.

Marchbank says that a priority has been placed on urgent surgeries and for people who have been waiting for a surgery for more than twice the recommended health benchmark for an operation.

At the same time, while B.C. has had fewer surgeries this spring compared to 2019, there have actually been more urgent surgeries conducted due to the new priority policy.

Overall, Marchbank said B.C.’s efforts to restart surgeries has been largely successful.

“I think our progress has been promising,” he said.

However, he said that challenges may arise as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.