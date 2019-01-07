

Supporters of Indigenous anti-pipeline protesters in northern B.C. will hold a rally at the legislature in Victoria at noon Tuesday.

A group called "Rise and Resist" on Facebook says the rally will be in support of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation.

Members of two clans of the Wet'suwet'en say they face injunction enforcement action from RCMP as they try to block an LNG pipeline from being built on their traditional territory, near Houston and Smithers B.C.

TransCanada's Coastal GasLink pipeline is destined to serve LNG Canada's $40-billion export terminal in Kitimat, but hereditary chiefs of the First Nation say they have not given consent to the company to build.

"The RCMP’s ultimatum, to allow TransCanada access to unceded Wet’suwet’en territory or face police invasion, is an act of war," said Jenniger Wickham, a member of the Gidimt'en clan of the Wet'suwet'en, in a statement to CTV News.

On Tuesday, supporters in Victoria will rally at the BC Legislature "by peacefully refusing to allow access to Belleville Street outside the legislature" at noon, according to a Facebook event page.

"This is a local response on the Lekwungen homeland to a call-out for an international day of action from Wet'suwet'en Access Point on Gidumt'en Territory," organizers wrote. " Our message is clear: indigenous law is the law of the land on unceded territories, and traditional title-holders have the right to refuse access to their lands."

The Victoria protest is just one of many planned around the country on what demonstrators are calling an international day of action.

RCMP have said they are just following court orders to enforce the injunction, and that over several months officers have engaged in dialogue with residents of one of the camps.

"We would like to emphasize that the RCMP respects the Wet'suwet'en culture, the connection to the land and traditions being taught and passed on at the camp, and the importance of the camp to healing," RCMP's E Division said in a statement.

The date RCMP officers would move in to enforce the injunction is not clear.