Sunfest Country Festival announces 2022 return

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunfest Country Music Festival has announced headliners for its 2022 return.

The music festival, which takes place at the popular Laketown Ranch venue near Lake Cowichan, B.C., will return for a three-day event from July 28 to 31, 2022.

Headliners announced so far include Darius Rucker, Dallas Smith, Orville Peck, Billy Currington and Mackenzie Porter, among others.

Tickets for the music festival go on sale Friday, Dec. 10. Concertgoers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend, and festival staff will be checking for proof of vaccination.

Provincial health guidelines also require the festival to operate at only 50 per cent of maximum capacity, according to Sunfest.

The wait is over! Sunfest Country is proud to announce our festival lineup for 2022



Get ready for the party of the summer! #SunfestCountry2022 pic.twitter.com/BdlELvzkOH — Sunfest Country (@SunfestCountry) December 7, 2021

As of Tuesday, there's no word yet on when Laketown Shakedown – another popular music festival that takes place at Laketown Ranch – will be returning.

In May, organizers said that Laketown Shakedown would return in 2022, after the 2021 event was cancelled due to B.C. health regulations, though no lineup or festival dates have been released yet.