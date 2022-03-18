Students, parents protest potential music cuts at Greater Victoria schools

Students and parents are voicing their concerns about potential cuts to music programming in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61).

The school district is facing down a $7.2-million deficit, and it's considering cuts to music programs among other things.

Protesters gathered in the rain Thursday to defend the music programs for students, especially middle school students.

"If they cut these courses, they gut the program," said parent Dan Del Villano.

He says that much of a student's musical success starts when they're young.

"They're not going to show up to your concert if you're in high school (playing basic music). It has to start early," he said.

High school student Millie Del Villano says music programs give kids a place to express themselves.

"It's a family and to take that away is unforgiveable," she said.

Similar protesters to defend music programs were held last year, to much success. The Greater Victoria School District spared the music classes and found savings elsewhere.

"The board was utterly tone deaf and I was certain we’d be back here again just one year later," said Del Villano. "And sure enough, they don’t seem to have learned anything."

The school district says it's taking the feedback seriously.

"We’ll be coming up with a few more choices or options that aren’t quite as impactful," said Kim Morris, secretary-treasurer for SD61.

Morris says it's been an economically challenging year, especially with the pandemic and no increase in funding.

"We’re trying to take another look at every line item we can and consider all the options and try to make the best decisions we can for students and ensure that every student has that opportunity to reach their potential," she said.

For the kids standing out in the rain Thursday, they hope reaching their potential involves music.

The school board will deliberate on how to balance the budget between April 4 and 7.