

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





The BC Coroners Service and the RCMP have identified two victims of the fatal bus crash near Port Alberni Friday.

Investigators say the two University of Victoria students killed in the crash were an 18-year-old woman from Winnipeg and am 18-year-old man from Iowa.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene after the bus they were travelling in slid off a gravel road on its way to Bamfield, injuring many of the 45 other students and teaching assistants on board.

The coroners service said Monday it is still in the early stages of its investigation into the crash.

Mounties say the driver of another vehicle in the area at the time of the crash remained at the scene and provided assistance to rescuers.

Police are still investigating whether this driver played any role in the crash. Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor.

Police are now analyzing more than 40 statements from crash victims and witnesses.

The families of the two students killed in the crash were notified by police over the weekend, according to the coroner.