Student injured by brass knuckles during fight at high school in Parksville, B.C.

Ballenas Secondary School in Parksville, B.C. (Google Maps) Ballenas Secondary School in Parksville, B.C. (Google Maps)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?

As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario