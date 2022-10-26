Student injured by brass knuckles during fight at high school in Parksville, B.C.

Mounties are investigating after a student was struck and injured by another student who was wearing brass knuckles during a fight at a high school in Parksville, B.C.

The Oceanside RCMP say several male students were involved in the fight just before the lunch hour Tuesday at Ballenas Secondary School at 135 Pym St.

The injuries sustained were minor and non-life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250248-6111.