VICTORIA -- A woman was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday after being the victim of a random assault in Mayfair Shopping Centre.

According to Victoria police, officers were called to the shopping centre at 3147 Douglas St. just after 12:40 p.m. for reports of an assault in progress. When police arrived, the alleged attacker was no longer there, though witnesses were able to speak with police.

Witnesses told VicPD that a woman who was pushing a stroller through the shopping centre was attacked from behind by a man who then fled. Police say that other witnesses of the attack then followed the suspect until officers were able to join them. The man was arrested by VicPD without incident.

Police say that the child in the stroller was uninjured in the incident, and that the suspect and the victim are not known to each other.

VicPD is now asking anyone who may have seen what happened to contact their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

The investigation is ongoing.