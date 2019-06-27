

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





A concerning number of Canadian children have required medical attention for marijuana-related illnesses since legalization last October.

More than 16 children were treated between September and December of last year.

Most of the cases involved young children accidentally ingesting marijuana products.

The youngest reported case was with a seven-month-old baby.

The shocking statistic has been released by The Canadian Pediatric Surveillance Program

One medical investigator is calling the statistic “striking” and says that cases like these highlight potential risks to children, especially as the government prepares to legalize edibles.