Stranded climber rescued from cliff near Parksville

A technical rope system was assembled and a member was lowered over the cliff to the man, where he was able to put on a rescue harness and was attached to the rope system and pulled to safety. (Arrowsmith Search and Rescue) A technical rope system was assembled and a member was lowered over the cliff to the man, where he was able to put on a rescue harness and was attached to the rope system and pulled to safety. (Arrowsmith Search and Rescue)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario