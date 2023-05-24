Stranded climber rescued from cliff near Parksville

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue’s rope team was involved in a call Tuesday night at Little Mountain, southwest of Parksville, B.C.

According to a release from the group, a man had become stuck on a cliff face and his father called 911 just after 9:30 p.m.

The rescue team says when its members arrived at the scene, the man’s brother led them where he had become stranded.

A technical rope system was assembled and a member was lowered over the cliff to the man, where he was able to put on a rescue harness and was attached to the rope system and pulled to safety.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue included a letter from the man’s father with its release, and he said his son was dirty and tired but otherwise in excellent health and spirits.

He praised the rescue team, writing that "observing the team was like watching a training video on how to do things right."

"There wasn’t a single moment where I lost any faith that my son would be soon back safely in my arms," he said, adding that his son was rescued and back on solid ground just after 11 p.m.