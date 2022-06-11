StoryPath turns downtown Victoria into a literary scavenger hunt

A scavenger hunt taking place in B.C.'s capital city this week makes it possible to get literally lost in a book.

Dozens of stories written by local kids have been posted in the windows of 22 Victoria storefronts. Only one page of each story is posted at a given location, however. To read what happens next, participants have to go where the page tells them.

The event is called StoryPath, and it's organized by the Story Studio Writing Society, a Victoria charity that runs writing workshops for local young people.

"We give them the same tools that real writers use," said Story Studio executive director Sean Rodman.

"The same tools around narrative and how to create an effective story."

Creativity is also key. And kids have no shortage of it.

"Last year, we had a terrific story about a pencil that was also a ninja," Rodman said.

The free scavenger hunt began Friday and runs until June 18, concluding with a celebration at Russell Books from 2 to 5 p.m. that day. Participants can stop by to receive a certificate for walking the path, meet Story Studio staff and volunteers, and enter a draw for prizes.

People can also sign up for the prize draw online. More information about StoryPath can be found on the Story Studio website.

