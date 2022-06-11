StoryPath turns downtown Victoria into a literary scavenger hunt
A scavenger hunt taking place in B.C.'s capital city this week makes it possible to get literally lost in a book.
Dozens of stories written by local kids have been posted in the windows of 22 Victoria storefronts. Only one page of each story is posted at a given location, however. To read what happens next, participants have to go where the page tells them.
The event is called StoryPath, and it's organized by the Story Studio Writing Society, a Victoria charity that runs writing workshops for local young people.
"We give them the same tools that real writers use," said Story Studio executive director Sean Rodman.
"The same tools around narrative and how to create an effective story."
Creativity is also key. And kids have no shortage of it.
"Last year, we had a terrific story about a pencil that was also a ninja," Rodman said.
The free scavenger hunt began Friday and runs until June 18, concluding with a celebration at Russell Books from 2 to 5 p.m. that day. Participants can stop by to receive a certificate for walking the path, meet Story Studio staff and volunteers, and enter a draw for prizes.
People can also sign up for the prize draw online. More information about StoryPath can be found on the Story Studio website.
With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Jordan Cunningham
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent by Dec. 2023 after Bank of Canada rate hikes: report
As the Bank of Canada continues to hike rates in order to curb inflation, housing prices in Canada could fall 15 per cent from its peak by the end of next year, a new report from Desjardins says.
Parliament Hill given all clear after investigation reveals 'no public safety threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has reopened after a police investigation into a 'possible threat' kept the Parliamentary Precinct closed for several hours Saturday afternoon. Ottawa police say no public safety threat was identified.
Pain at the gynecologist's office doesn't have to be routine. Why experts say that matters
While some discomfort is expected when visiting the gynecologist, experts say more education is needed for doctors and patients to better understand physical exams should not cause severe pelvic pain that can traumatize women and alienate them from care.
Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty
Soaring gas prices are leaving some motorists stranded mid-drive, as many are unable to afford a full tank of gas.
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new U.S. gun measures
Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act.
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Plastic pollution now combining with tar to form ocean-threatening 'plastitar'
Scientists have identified a new type of coastal pollution composed mainly of tar and plastic, material so unique in its combination that researchers are suggesting it receive its own name: 'plastitar.'
Vancouver
-
B.C. Flooding: Evacuation alert issued for dozens of homes in Upper Fraser Valley
About 40 homes in the Upper Fraser Valley were under evacuation alert Saturday as flooding concerns spread across much of B.C.
-
BCSC can block driver's licence renewal for man who owes $7.6M in fines, panel rules
A B.C. man who owes more than $7 million in fines to the province's financial markets regulator has become the first person to face the loss of his driver's licence because of unpaid penalties related to securities fraud.
-
BC Liberals moving forward with name change consultation
The BC Liberals may be campaigning under a new name in the 2024 provincial election.
Edmonton
-
Worker killed at northwestern Alberta pulp mill
A worker at a pulp mill in northwestern Alberta is dead after a workplace accident.
-
SCARS looking to find new foster parents for rescue pets
Some Edmontonians and their dogs got a chance to enjoy puppuchinos at a unique event helping recruit new pet fosters for a local animal rescue.
-
RibFest grills up a delicious storm in St. Albert
Motorists lined up throughout the parking lot at St. Albert Centre Mall Saturday to get their hands on deliciously smoked and grilled meats at the third annual RibFest.
Toronto
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
-
Two people dead in two-vehicle crash in York Region
Police say they are looking for witnesses after two people died in a two-vehicle crash in York Region Saturday morning.
-
These Toronto roadways and transit lines will be closed this weekend
Drivers and transit riders in Toronto should be aware of some major closures happening across the city this weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgarians young and old celebrate World Pickleball Day
Calgarians from three years old all the way up to 87 picked up a racket Saturday in honour of World Pickleball Day.
-
Gaggle gridlock: Geese crossing snares drivers on Memorial Drive
An unusual roadblock stopped some drivers on a busy Calgary road Saturday morning.
-
Worker killed at northwestern Alberta pulp mill
A worker at a pulp mill in northwestern Alberta is dead after a workplace accident.
Montreal
-
4-year-old boy found lifeless in Montreal-area pool
A four-year-old boy died Saturday after being found unconscious in a residential pool in Saint-Lambert, on the South Shore.
-
Quebec Liberals promise not to preempt court challenges with notwithstanding clause
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade cast herself as a candidate who can unite Quebecers of all backgrounds as her party presented its election platform Saturday, nearly five months ahead of the October vote.
-
Cab fares in Quebec will rise by over 17 per cent cent in September
The Commission des Transports du Quebec announced Friday that taxi fares will increase in September of this year.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth
Halifax police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth.
-
N.B. man, 56, dies after collision between motorcycle, tractor trailer
The RCMP says a 56-year-old man from Musquash, N.B., has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer on Highway 1 in Prince of Wales, N.B.
-
Police seek three suspects after Dartmouth gas station robbery
Halifax Regional Police are looking for three suspects after a gas station in Dartmouth was robbed Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba First Nations search former residential school sites, find anomalies
Chiefs from two First Nations in Manitoba say their communities are still looking for answers after finding possible graves using ground-penetrating radar at the sites of former residential schools that were run by the Roman Catholic Church.
-
Altona holds its first-ever pride parade
Altona is having it’s first-ever pride march this weekend.
-
Agency says criticism over price of Winnipeg merch is fair
The agency involved in the merchandise for Winnipeg’s new branding said the criticism over the price point is fair.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
-
'I won't be out as much': Rising gas prices hurting boaters
It's not just on the roads where the cost of fuel is skyrocketing.
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
Regina
-
'We're here. We belong': YQR Pride Parade paints Queen City with rainbow colour
Parades are a staple for Pride Month when celebrated each June. However, for the past two years, the pandemic has hindered the ability for members and supporters of the LGBTQ2S+ community to celebrate in person.
-
'It was a cool sight to see': Tornado caught on camera in Sask.
The one minute video taken around 4:30 p.m. on Friday shows dark clouds with a tornado twisting and turning near a farm in Maymont, Sask.
-
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
Barrie
-
Orillia man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Collingwood death
Provincial police have charged an Orillia man in connection to a "suspicious death" after officers found a woman's body Friday morning in Collingwood.
-
Province's SIU called in after incident in Penetanguishene overnight
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following an incident in Penetanguishene overnight.
-
Orillia's Lighthouse holds official grand opening, with plans to slowly increase capacity
While operations have been ongoing throughout the last year, many gathered in the sunshine city for the official grand opening of The Lighthouse in Orillia.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just unheard of': Saskatoon man stabbed with a syringe at pub
A Saskatoon man says he was stabbed with a syringe while at Yanz Place Tuesday morning.
-
'It was a cool sight to see': Tornado caught on camera in Sask.
The one minute video taken around 4:30 p.m. on Friday shows dark clouds with a tornado twisting and turning near a farm in Maymont, Sask.
-
Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation
Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows moose backtrack when baby can't clear fence
A Timmins woman captured a video of a sweet wildlife parenting moment on a northern Ontario road.
-
Sault police investigates shots fired in 'The P Patch' area
Sault police say they have one person in custody after being called to the city's 'P Patch' area following gunfire.
-
Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival is back in Greater Sudbury
The annual three-day Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival has resumed in-person events after two years due to COVID-19.