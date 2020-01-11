VANCOUVER -- A custom wheelchair stolen from the home of a 75-year-old Vancouver Island man has been returned, but is heavily damaged, according to the man's daughter.

Last week, Priya Diddee told CTV News Vancouver Island her father's wheelchair had been stolen from his apartment building in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood.

The family kept the chair in a room off of the building's lobby, but when Diddee went to get it on Jan. 2, it was missing.

Victoria police opened an investigation, and a stranger reached out offering to set up a GoFundMe page to help raise enough money to buy a new chair.

Both the investigation and the fundraiser were ongoing, but to Diddee's surprise, the wheelchair was left abandoned in the lobby on Friday.

"The thief probably got scared with all the media coverage and returned the chair," Diddee said in a Facebook message Saturday.

The chair is heavily damaged and will need to be assessed to determine whether it's safe to use, she said.

"It looks like it's aged 10 years in a week," she said. "It's banged up with scratches on the metal and tears in the 'leather.' The driving arm is loose and has been tampered with, and the ring that is used to slide into the notches to adjust height is missing."

Priya Diddee's father, who goes by the name J.K., relied on the chair to maintain his independence after two strokes left him with a disability. Without it, he was dependent on Priya to get around.

She put the chair's retail value at around $6,000, though she said she bought it used. As of Saturday, the fundraiser to buy a replacement chair had reached more than $1,300, beating its $800 goal.