Stolen truck recovered after chase in Black Creek, B.C.

A stolen vehicle has been returned to its rightful owner after being taken on a wild ride through a wooded area of Black Creek Thursday morning. (CTV) A stolen vehicle has been returned to its rightful owner after being taken on a wild ride through a wooded area of Black Creek Thursday morning. (CTV)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ottawa police arrest convoy organizers but others remain defiant

Ottawa police made several arrests Thursday evening on Parliament Hill as hundreds of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters continued to ignore demands they leave the city's downtown core. Reporters on the ground witnessed several people being put in handcuffs by police, including two of the convoy's organizers.

Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa

Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario