Stolen SUV found submerged in water off Cattle Point
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 11:41AM PDT
Police are investigating after a vehicle stolen from the West Shore was dumped in the water off Cattle Point Monday night.
The SUV was found deeply submerged about 90 feet from the shore, Oak Bay police said in a tweet.
"Very challenging & dangerous for C-Tow to remove," the department said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Stolen SUV from Westshore dumped at Cattle Point last night. Ended up deeply submerged about 90 ft from shore. Very challenging & dangerous for C-Tow to remove. File still under investigation. #whileyouweresleeping pic.twitter.com/z0FGNz77G8— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) July 17, 2018