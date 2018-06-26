Stolen dog recovered by Victoria police, reunited with owner
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:57AM PDT
Social media played a big part in reuniting a dog with its Vancouver owners after the pooch was taken as the owners ate at a Victoria restaurant during a visit to the city on Sunday.
Luke, a pit bull-lab cross, had been tied up outside the restaurant when he disappeared.
The business checked its security footage, revealing a young man making off with the animal.
Police and a Victoria-based group that unites pets with their lost owners were contacted and posts by the group were shared online, quickly identifying a suspect.
Victoria police had recovered Luke from an apartment suite by midnight Sunday and returned him to his owners.
Officers confirm a resident was taken into custody and faces several charges, including theft.