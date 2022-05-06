Stolen bike trailer found in Victoria

A Victoria woman whose bike trailer was stolen this week, dealing a "devastating loss" to her son with special needs, says the trailer has been recovered.

Kerry Vandendriessche tells CTV News the unique trailer had been shoved into the bottom of a seldom-used staircase on her apartment property.

The mother of a boy with Down Syndrome reported the trailer stolen from her building's parking garage on May 3.

The trailer was the subject of an online fundraiser, which raised more than $2,000 to buy a replacement.

Vandendriessche says the damage to the trailer appears to be minimal.

She said she will donate all the money raised to the Victoria Women's Transition House Society.