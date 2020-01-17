VICTORIA -- The province's most recent cold snap continues to sweep across parts of Vancouver Island Friday.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for the majority of the region, including East Vancouver Island, Inland Vancouver Island, West Vancouver Island and North Vancouver Island.

The weather agency is warning of snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres in East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island, while heavy winds are predicted in North and West Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada is warning travellers that the snowfall could lead to poor visibility for drivers, and that the snow may transition into freezing rain overnight. The precipitation is expected to turn into rain across the island by Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says that "intense winds" are predicted to reach North and West Vancouver Island throughout Friday.

In North Vancouver Island, winds are expected to reach speeds of up 90 km/h to 110 km/h in the evening before easing Saturday afternoon. In West Vancouver Island, southeast winds of up to 80 km/h are expected before diminishing Saturday morning.

The latest updates on Environment Canada's weather alerts, can be found online here.