

CTV Vancouver Island





Firefighters are reminding homeowners to leave the dangerous work to them after extinguishing a blaze in an attic of a Saanich home.

Crews responded to the blaze on West Saanich Road Monday afternoon and arrived to find the roof on fire.

Fire officials say the blaze was sparked in the attic by a wood-burning stove.

"We had sparks that came from the wood-burning stove and caught on the wood shingles," said Aaron Charlton, Acting Capt. for Saanich Fire.

The homeowner's son was on the roof trying to put out the fire when crews arrived.

They rescued him from the roof and said he was likely in danger because the fire was burning under him and he could've fallen through.

"Let the professionals do their job," said Charlton. "If it gets away on you, you don't want to be in that position."

The fire was extinguished quickly and left damage to the home's roof and attic.