

The Canadian Press





A young and ailing orca that's a member of an endangered killer whale species off BC's coast is sometimes barely able to keep up with her pod.

Experts have been following the little whale, named J50, hoping to administer antibiotics or otherwise help her as she struggles to keep up with others of the 75-member southern resident orca pod.

Biologist Brad Hanson says J50 hasn't been taking part in socialization such as splashing, playing an jumping and, at times, even seems to be moving backward with the current as other whales swim by.

However, Hanson says it's encouraging that J50 appears interested in hunting for chinook along with members of her pod, even though she has not been observed eating.