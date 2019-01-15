RCMP in the Comox Valley peacefully resolved a standoff which lasted more than 90 minutes Monday night.

Police are so far not releasing any information about what occurred, but neighbours living in the area became concerned when more than 10 police vehicles arrived along the Island Highway in Union Bay, blocking access to Washer Road.

Residents living on the road were prevented from heading home while police dealt with what they would only describe as "an active situation."

On Tuesday, police said they were called to a home in the 5200-block of Washer Road for a report of a man in possession of firearms. There was concern the man may have tried to harm himself or others.

Police established a perimeter and called in the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team.

After a short while, the situation was peacefully resolved around 7:30 p.m. as the man surrendered without incident.