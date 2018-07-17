

CTV Vancouver Island





Staff at a West Shore movie theatre say they called police after finding an apparently distressed dog in a hot vehicle in their parking lot.

Reports surfaced on social media that Mounties were called to the Cineplex Odeon at the Westshore Town Centre on Jacklin Road Tuesday afternoon.

CTV News reporters arrived some time after and spoke with staff at the movie theatre.

They said a woman came in to watch a movie and told staff she had her dog in her car, asking them to come get her if there were any complaints.

Upon hearing the request from other staff members, an assistant manager said she was so upset that she went into the parking lot and found a golden retriever in the back of a truck.

She said the truck's canopy was open and water was left for the animal to drink, but despite that, she said the animal was panting and that she witnessed it vomit.

The woman called RCMP, who showed up sometime after 5 p.m. It's unclear what happened after that, and the current condition of the dog is unknown.

Maximum temperatures in Greater Victoria have been hovering around the 30-degree mark in recent days, triggering heat warnings from Environment Canada.

The hot weather has prompted some police departments to remind residents never to keep their pets in hot vehicles for extended periods of time. The SPCA says a pet can die from extreme heat in less than 20 minutes.

CTV News has reached out to West Shore RCMP for comment.